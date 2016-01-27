Soccer-English premier league summaries

April 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Tottenham Hotspur 4 Dele Alli 33, Eric Dier 39, Son Heung-Min 44,55 Watford 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 32,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Manchester City v Hull City (1400) Middlesbrough v Burnley (1400) Stoke City v Liverpool (1400) West Bromwic