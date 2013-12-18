Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
Dec 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English League Cup 5th Round first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 18 Stoke City 0 Manchester United 2 Ashley Young 62, Patrice Evra 78 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,928 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Emmanuel Adebayor 68 West Ham United 2 Matt Jarvis 80, Modibo Maiga 85 - - - Tuesday, December 17 Leicester City (II) 1 Lloyd Dyer 77 Manchester City 3 Aleksandar Kolarov 8, Edin Dzeko 41,53 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 31,319 - - - Sunderland 2 Fabio Borini 88, Ki Sung-Yueng 119 Chelsea 1 Lee Cattermole 46og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,731 - - -
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.