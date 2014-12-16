UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
Dec 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English League Cup 5th Round matches on Tuesday Derby County (II) 1 Craig Bryson 71 Red Card: Jake Buxton 78 Chelsea 3 Eden Hazard 23, Filipe Kasmirski 56, Andre Schuerrle 82 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,639 - - - Sheffield United (III) 1 Mark McNulty 63 Southampton 0 Red Card: Florin Gardos 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,906 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 17 AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool (1945) Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1945)
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.