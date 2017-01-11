Soccer-Leicester's Hernandez signs for Malaga
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
Jan 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English League Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 11 Southampton 1 Nathan Redmond 20 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,480 - - - Tuesday, January 10 Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 56, Marouane Fellaini 87 Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 65,798 - - -
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.