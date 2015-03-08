March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 8
Liverpool 0
Blackburn Rovers (II) 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 43,820
- - -
Saturday, March 7
Aston Villa 2 Fabian Delph 51, Scott Sinclair 85
Red Card: Jack Grealish 90+3
West Bromwich Albion 0
Red Card: Claudio Yacob 80
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,592
- - -
Bradford City (III) 0
Reading (II) 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,321
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 9
Manchester United v Arsenal (1945)