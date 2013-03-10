UPDATE 2-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Chelsea ease past West Ham thanks to Hazard and Costa
* West Ham at Bournemouth next, Chelsea at Stoke City (Adds quotes)
March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday Sunday, March 10 Manchester United 2 Javier Hernandez 5, Wayne Rooney 11 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 59, Ramires 68 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,196 - - - Millwall (II) 0 Blackburn Rovers (II) 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,885 - - - Saturday, March 9 Manchester City 5 Carlos Tevez 11,31,50, Aleksandar Kolarov 27, David Silva 65 Barnsley (II) 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 46,728 - - - Everton 0 Wigan Athletic 3 Maynor Figueroa 30, Callum McManaman 31, Jordi Gomez 33 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 35,068 - - -
March 6 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
