Nov 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English League Cup 5th Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 30 Manchester United 4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2,90+3, Anthony Martial 48,62 West Ham United 1 Ashley Fletcher 35 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 65,269 - - - Arsenal 0 Southampton 2 Jordy Clasie 13, Ryan Bertrand 38 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 59,013 - - - Tuesday, November 29 Liverpool 2 Divock Origi 77, Ben Woodburn 81 Leeds United (II) 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,012 - - - Hull City 1 Robert Snodgrass 99 Red Card: Dieumerci Mbokani 89 Newcastle United (II) 1 Mohamed Diame 98 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,243 Penalty Shootout: 3-1 - - -
Next In Football News
PREVIEW-Soccer-Allardyce bids for Cup tonic against City
LONDON, Jan 26 Having written off the FA Cup as an unwelcome distraction prior to their third-round clash, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce may now be hoping it provides a tonic to soothe frustrated fans and a pick-me-up for their beleaguered players.
Soccer-Southampton stand tall after outwitting Liverpool
LONDON, Jan 25 As Southampton's Shane Long raced into the area to thrash a shot into the net and settle a tense League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, it was a moment of poignant satisfaction for the South Coast club.