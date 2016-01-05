Soccer-Guardiola praises Hull's Silva as City try to seal top-four berth
April 7 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Hull City counterpart Marco Silva before the sides clash in the Premier League on Saturday.
Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English League Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Tuesday Stoke City 0 Liverpool 1 Jordon Ibe 37 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,369 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 6 Everton v Manchester City (2000)
April 7 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Hull City counterpart Marco Silva before the sides clash in the Premier League on Saturday.
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.