UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ibrahimovic fires Man Utd into FA Cup quarter-finals
* Mourinho's side to visit Chelsea in quarter-finals (Adds details, quotes)
Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the English League Cup 5th Round first leg match on Wednesday Leeds United (II) 1 Luciano Becchio 36 Chelsea 5 Juan Mata 47, Branislav Ivanovic 64, Victor Moses 66, Eden Hazard 81, Fernando Torres 83 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,816 - - -
Feb 19 Draw for FA Cup quarter-finals (Premier League unless stated)
Feb 19 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the winner as they recovered from an early deficit to beat Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers 2-1 away in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.