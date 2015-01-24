LONDON Jan 24 Swansea City manager Garry Monk believes Gylfi Sigurdsson should not have been sent off despite having "a lunge" during their 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round defeat at second tier Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Swansea defender Kyle Bartley was dismissed after seven minutes for a foul on Josh King as the Blackburn forward raced through on goal while Sigurdsson left the Premier League side with nine men following a rash tackle on Chris Taylor.

"The first (sending off) was a coming together, but you run the risk of that when you are the last defender," Monk told the Swansea website (www.swanseacity.net).

"I thought the second red card was harsh. It warranted a yellow, but I don't think it was a red.

"He (Sigurdsson) had a lunge after he was kicked. He shouldn't react, but it wasn't dangerous. I don't think he was in any danger of hurting the player."

Iceland international Sigurdsson had put Swansea in front but Blackburn equalised through Taylor before Rudy Gestede and Craig Conway struck late on to send the Championship side into the fifth round.

Swansea were thrashed 5-0 at home by Premier League leaders Chelsea last weekend and Monk was hoping for a morale-boosting victory over six-times FA Cup winners Blackburn.

"It's a disappointing result to go out of the Cup," Monk said. "We wanted to get back on track, but unfortunately we couldn't do that today.

"We're in a difficult moment after the last two games, but it's important we come through it together."

Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer was delighted with his side's performance against top flight Swansea.

"We had to be patient but fair play to the lads they learnt that today, they stuck at it and were terrific," Bowyer told the club's website (www.rovers.co.uk).

"We are delighted for everybody, hopefully now we can get another Premier League team in the draw and enjoy a cup run." (Reporting by Michael Hann)