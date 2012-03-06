March 6 Chelsea's interim coach Roberto Di
Matteo has dropped Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard to the bench
for his first game in charge, Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round
replay at second tier Birmingham City.
Michael Essien, Daniel Sturridge and fit-again captain John
Terry are also among the substitutes at St Andrews while England
left back Ashley Cole is out with an ankle injury.
Fernando Torres and Salomon Kalou are recalled to the attack
and will play alongside Juan Mata.
Ryan Bertrand comes in for Cole with Raul Meireles, John Obi
Mikel and Ramires forming the midfield trio.
Italian Di Matteo was put in charge for the rest of the
season after Portuguese Andre Villas-Boas was sacked on Sunday.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by xxx)