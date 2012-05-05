Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON May 5 Teams for the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday:
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 17-Jose Bosingwa, 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 26-John Terry (captain), 3-Ashley Cole; 12-John Obi Mikel, 8-Frank Lampard; 7-Ramires, 10-Juan Mata, 21-Salomon Kalou; 11-Didier Drogba.
Liverpool: 25-Jose Reina; 2-Glen Johnson, 5-Daniel Agger, 37-Martin Skrtel, 3-Jose Enrique; 14-Jordan Henderson, 8-Steven Gerrard (captain), 20-Jay Spearing, 19-Stewart Downing, 39-Craig Bellamy, 7-Luis Suarez
Referee: Phil Dowd (Editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.