UPDATE 1-Soccer-Arsenal end Lincoln's Cup adventure with 5-0 romp
* After knocking out Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, Lincoln's giant-killing run finally ends (Adds details)
LONDON Feb 24 Teams for the English League Cup final between Bradford City and Swansea City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday:
Bradford City: 12-Matt Duke; 2-Stephen Darby, 23-Rory McArdle, 16-Carl McHugh, 27-Curtis Good; 11-Garry Thompson, 24-Nathan Doyle, 18-Gary Jones, 14-Will Atkinson; 9-James Hanson, 21-Nahki Wells
Swansea City: 25-Gerhard Tremmel; 22-Angel Rangel, 24-Ki Sung Yeung, 6-Ashley Williams; 33-Ben Davies, 7-Leon Britton, 20-Jonathan De Guzman, 15-Wayne Routledge, 12-Nathan Dyer; 11-Pablo Hernandez, 9-Michu
Referee: Kevin Friend
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)
* After knocking out Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, Lincoln's giant-killing run finally ends (Adds details)
March 11 Hull City had been holding out desperately for one New Year hero to lead their fight for Premier League salvation, but now it transpires they may have stumbled across two in the shape of an unlikely manager and a misfit striker.
LONDON, March 11 Lincoln City's fairytale FA Cup run ended at the quarter-final stage as Arsenal put aside their own problems to crush the fifth-tier side 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.