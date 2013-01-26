LONDON Jan 26 A list of English cup upsets since the 1970s after minor league Luton Town beat Premier League Norwich City 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

1972: Minor league Hereford United shocked top-flight Newcastle United in an FA Cup third round replay when Ronnie Radford's iconic strike from distance took the game to extra time from where the underdogs recorded a famous upset.

1973: Second division Sunderland beat FA Cup holders Leeds United, one of the game's most feared sides, to win the trophy.

1976: Manchester United were big favourites to land the FA Cup when faced with second division Southampton but the south coast club pulled off a memorable 1-0 triumph.

1984: Third tier Bournemouth beat FA Cup holders Manchester United in the third round. Their manager Harry Redknapp said: "We don't get many days like this in Bournemouth."

1989: Minor league Sutton United beat 1987 FA Cup winners Coventry City in the third round.

1992: Fourth tier Wrexham defeated top-flight champions Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, having finished bottom of the fourth division the previous season.

1995: Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by third tier York City in the second round of the League Cup. Ryan Giggs and David Beckham featured for United.

2006: Struggling second tier side Southend United dumped League Cup holders Manchester United out of the competition to reach the quarter-finals.

2008: Championship (second division) Barnsley knocked out Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round and defeated holders Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

2010: Fourth tier Northampton Town knocked out Premier League Liverpool on penalties in the League Cup third round, one of the most humiliating nights suffered by the five-times European champions.

2013: Fourth tier Bradford City beat Premier League Aston Villa in the League Cup semi-finals to become the first fourth tier side to reach a major English domestic cup final for more than 50 years.

2013: Minor league Luton Town, 85 places below Premier League Norwich City, won 1-0 to become the first team outside the 92 English sides that make up the top four divisions to beat a top-flight club in the FA Cup for 24 years.

