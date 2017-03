Feb 15 Saturday's English FA Cup fifth-round tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Championship rivals Charlton Athletic has been postponed because the Hillsborough pitch is waterlogged.

"Match referee Mark Clattenburg conducted a pitch inspection at 1030 on Saturday morning and deemed the surface unplayable," Wednesday said on their website (www.swfc.co.uk).

A new date has yet to be arranged. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Tony Jimenez)