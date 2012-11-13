LONDON Nov 13 AFC Wimbledon, formed in 2002 before the original Wimbledon club relocated to Milton Keynes the following year, will face MK Dons for the first time in the FA Cup second round.

Third tier MK Dons defeated visiting Cambridge City 6-1 in a first-round replay on Tuesday to set up a clash with fourth tier Wimbledon, who beat York City 4-3 after extra time on Monday.

The game will be played on the weekend of Dec. 1.

MK Dons, who retained Wimbledon's 'Dons' nickname when they relocated, returned all the old replica trophies and other memorabilia in 2007 when they declared themselves a new club with no links to the 1988 FA Cup winners.

AFC were formed by fans unhappy at an English FA-appointed commission's decision to grant permission to Wimbledon to move almost 50 miles north-west of London to Milton Keynes in 2003.

AFC made rapid progress through the English non-league football pyramid, earning promotion in five out of nine seasons before they entered the fourth division in 2011. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ken Ferris)