Soccer-UEFA Europa League last 32 results
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 32 Wednesday, February 22, second leg St Etienne (France) - Manchester United (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Manchester United - St Etienne 3-0. Manchester United win 4-0 on aggregate. Fenerbahce (Turkey) - FC Krasnodar (Russia) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: FC Krasnodar - Fenerbahce 1-0. FC Krasnodar win 2-1 on aggregate. Schalke 04 (Germany) - PAOK Salonika (Greece)