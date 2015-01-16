LONDON Jan 16 Former England striker Jermain Defoe returned to the Premier League when he signed for Sunderland on Friday, and could make his debut against his former club Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

Defoe, who has signed a three-and-a-half year deal, had been training with the youth development squad at Spurs since returning to England from Toronto FC during the MLS close season.

Striker Jozy Altidore moves back to the MLS, where he started his career, signing for Toronto FC as part of the deal.

Ten clubs reportedly wanted to sign the 32-year-old who opted for Sunderland, managed by his former Tottenham team mate Gus Poyet who was later assistant manager at Spurs while Defoe was a player there.

"I am thrilled that Jermain is a Sunderland player," Poyet told Sunderland's website.

"I know all about his attributes and his qualities first-hand and his exceptional goal-scoring record speaks for itself. He has something different, something special."

The Black Cats are 16th in the table, a point above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)