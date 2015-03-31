TURIN, Italy, April 1 England were stranded in Turin on Tuesday night following their 1-1 international friendly draw with Italy after their flight was delayed due to "technical issues".

"We only know it's a technical issue. That is all we know," England manager Roy Hodgson told reporters.

"It has put the flight tonight out of the question, so we hope to leave tomorrow relatively early. It's a shame because we like to get back straight away."

The squad will stay for an extra night at their Turin hotel before flying back at lunchtime on Wednesday.

England substitute Andros Townsend grabbed a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Juventus stadium to preserve their unbeaten run since the World Cup, which now stands at eight matches. (Editing by Ken Ferris)