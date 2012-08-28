Aug 28 Fulham accepted Tottenham Hotspur's bid
for Belgium playmaker Moussa Dembele on Tuesday as Andre Villas
Boas's side look for a replacement for Luka Modric.
Fulham's official website (www.fulhamfc.com) said manager
and former Tottenham boss Martin Jol had confirmed a deal after
his side lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup.
"The player is currently undergoing a medical," it said.
Dembele, 25, is regarded as a near like-for-like replacement
for Modric, who completed his transfer from north London to Real
Madrid on Monday.
Fulham's west London neighbours Queens Park Rangers have
also been active as the close of the transfer window approaches,
with Inter Milan goalkeeper Julio Cesar on the verge of being
snapped up.
Cesar was filmed by British press arriving at Loftus Road
ahead of QPR's League Cup match with Walsall and manager Mark
Hughes confirmed to reporters after the 3-0 win that he was
hopeful of wrapping up a deal for the Brazilian.
Banned QPR midfielder Joey Barton's proposed move to French
club Marseille also looks to be in its final stages with his
agent Willie Mackay confirming final negotiations were underway.
Barton, who was suspended by the English FA for 12 Premier
League matches following his sending off in the final game of
last season against Manchester City, looks set to leave as part
of a deal to bring defender Stephane Mbia the other way.
"I think you will find that maybe a deal will happen
tomorrow with Joey flying out to Marseille and Stephane Mbia
will arrive at QPR," Mackay told BBC's Radio 5 live.
