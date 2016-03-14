LONDON, March 14 Derby County have held talks with former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United manager Harry Redknapp about an advisory role with the Championship club until the end of the season.

The 69-year-old Redknapp, who has also managed Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Southampton and Queens Park Rangers, could be asked to work alongside coach Darren Wassall.

"This would potentially provide support to Darren Wassall and the rest of the coaching team," Derby said in a brief statement on Monday.

The Midlands club are fifth in the table with 61 points from 37 games, six adrift of Middlesbrough who occupy the second automatic promotion place behind leaders Burnley.

Derby appointed academy director and former Rams defender Wassall when Paul Clement was sacked last month.

Clement, former assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea and Real Madrid, had replaced former England manager Steve McClaren who was sacked in June.

Redknapp, who resigned as QPR manager in February 2015 for health reasons, won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008 and took Spurs to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2011. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Tony Jimenez)