June 27 Mali midfielder Samba Diakite has signed
a four-year deal with Queens Park Rangers after initially
joining the club on loan last season, the Premier League side
said on Wednesday.
Diakite, 23, made nine appearances for QPR last season
following his loan move from Ligue 1 Nancy in January.
"Samba was a real find for us in January, so we're delighted
he's joined us permanently," QPR manager Mark Hughes said on the
club website (www.qpr.co.uk).
"He's got good pace, strength and ability on the ball and
he's going to be a great asset for us going forward."
QPR finished 17th in the table last season, one point above
the relegation zone.
(Reporting by Matt Barker; Editing By Alison Wildey)