Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
LONDON Dec 9 Senegal midfielder Mohamed Diame faces a possible three-month layoff after injuring his hamstring in West Ham United's 3-2 Premier League defeat by Liverpool on Sunday.
Diame was carried off on a stretcher after 73 minutes having pulled up and fallen to the ground clutching his hamstring.
"Not good, it does not take a medical expert to know it is a serious hamstring tear when he falls and stopped the way he did," West Ham manager Allardyce told reporters.
"I would expect, in medical terms, for it to be a grade 3 (injury) and that could be anything up to eight, 10 or 12 weeks."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur