Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
LONDON Feb 27 Fulham have signed Mali midfielder Mahamadou Diarra until the end of the season pending a visa being granted, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 30-year-old played for AS Monaco for the second half of last term after four seasons at Real Madrid, where he made 122 appearances and won two Spanish league titles but barely featured in the side once Jose Mourinho arrived as manager.
Diarra also spent five seasons before that at Olympique Lyon, winning the French Ligue 1 title four times.
Fulham's statement said there is an option to extend the deal to 2013. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur