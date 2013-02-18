Feb 18 Outspoken Italian Paolo Di Canio ended his roller-coaster spell in charge of Swindon Town when he quit as coach of the English third-tier club on Monday.

Di Canio, one of the most colourful players in the game during a playing career with Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio, West Ham United and Celtic among others, said last week that he was "considering his future" because of off-field events at Swindon.

The 44-year-old former striker said on Monday that he would have stayed on as coach if the Football League had agreed to a buyout of the club by new owners by 1700 GMT.

"I've been told approval has not been granted yet and therefore my temporary arrangement has ended and my resignation stands," Di Canio said in a statement released to the Swindon Advertiser newspaper.

"This is all I wish to say for the time being other than to thank my technical staff and the players for their fantastic professional behaviour and attitude in achieving what they have done up to today.

"Thanks to the Swindon Town supporters for the incredible support they have shown me and the team throughout my team as manager."

Di Canio landed his first job as a coach when he was appointed at Swindon in May 2011.

He guided the club to the fourth-tier title a year later and said he was prepared to eat into his savings to fulfil his ambition of taking the team into the second tier.

"I'm not going to start selling my houses but I want to keep those players," Di Canio said at the time.

"When I die I will have a bit less money but I will have the victory as a manager. I've spent big money on solicitors in the past - you can imagine what I would spend on my players."

Di Canio's time at Swindon was anything but dull.

His passion often boiled over into rows with his players and this season he antagonised fans by telling those unhappy with his decisions to go and support local rivals Oxford United.

Swindon are sixth in the league, three points behind leaders Bournemouth with two games in hand.