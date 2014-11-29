LONDON Nov 29 Manchester United midfielder Angel Di Maria is set for a spell on the sidelines after limping out of Saturday's 3-0 win over Hull City.

The 26-year-old Argentine hobbled off in the 14th minute with a suspected hamstring injury and was replaced by Spaniard Ander Herrera.

Di Maria, who signed from Real Madrid for a British record transfer fee of 59.7 million pounds ($98.79 million) in August, was troubled by repetitive hamstring issues during his time in Spain.

Goals from Chris Smalling, Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie carried fourth-placed United to a third consecutive Premier League victory.

