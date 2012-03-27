LONDON, March 27 The English FA announced plans
on Tuesday to appoint a technical director who will run
operations at the FA's new national training centre at St
George's Park and help improve England's prospects of
international success.
England last had a permanent technical director in 2002 when
Howard Wilkinson left the post. The new man will report to the
FA's director of football development Trevor Brooking and help
make the new base in central England a centre of excellence for
coaches.
Alex Horne, the FA's general secretary, said in a statement
on the FA's website (www.thefa.com): "The role of technical
director will be crucial as we continue to strive towards
improving the technical ability and knowledge of our players and
coaches both now and in the future."
The new technical director will have to have a UEFA Pro
Licence or the equivalent and is part of the FA's drive to raise
the standards of football at both elite and grassroots level.
The FA are also looking for a new manager for the national
side with Tottenham Hotspur's manager Harry Redknapp the
favourite to be offered the post towards the end of the season.
England's only major trophy is the 1966 World Cup despite
its Premier League being the richest in the world and football
having been born in the country.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)