Soccer-Leicester appoint Shakespeare as manager for the remainder of season - club
March 12 Premier League champions Leicester City confirmed on Sunday that Craig Shakespeare will continue as manager until the end of the season.
Feb 26 One Directon singer Louis Tomlinson will trade packed out music arenas for the Keepmoat Stadium on Wednesday when he makes his reserve team debut for English second-tier side Doncaster Rovers.
"We've sold more than 4,000 tickets," Doncaster spokesman Steve Uttley was quoted as saying on the BBC. "The usual turnout for a match like this would be about 100."
The 22-year-old joined the Championship side on a non-contract basis in August but was injured in a charity match which prevented him making his debut.
Tomlinson, a lifelong Doncaster fan, will now feature in the Final Third Development League fixture against Rotherham United with the proceeds going to charity. (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Ken Ferris)
March 12 An injury to Harry Kane marred Tottenham Hotspur's party as they marked their last FA Cup tie at their White Hart Lane home with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall to book their place in a loaded semi-final line-up on Sunday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday 6th Round Sunday, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur - Millwall (III) 6-0 (halftime: 2-0) Saturday, March 11 Arsenal - Lincoln City (V) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) Middlesbrough - Manchester City 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 6th Round Monday, March 13 Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)