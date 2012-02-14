By Sonia Oxley
| LIVERPOOL, England
LIVERPOOL, England Feb 14 LA Galaxy
captain Landon Donovan would like to turn his brief taste of the
Premier League with Everton into something more permanent once
he has led his club to more Major League Soccer (MLS) success.
The 29-year-old United States midfielder, his country's
all-time leading goalscorer, has spent the MLS off-season on
loan at the Merseysiders and has shone in his two months there
like he did during his other short spell with the team two years
ago.
"It would be hard to go to any other club now so if anything
were to happen I would imagine it would be here at Everton,"
Donovan told Reuters in an interview.
"I know for sure this year I'm going back to LA but we'll
see," added the player who grabbed assists in the recent
surprise wins over Chelsea and Manchester City.
"My commitment is for two more years to the (MLS
champion)Galaxy and we'll see what happens after this year ...
but I would obviously welcome the opportunity to come back."
The grey skies threatening to burst with rain at any moment
are a reminder that while the standard of soccer in the Premier
League might be a step up from the MLS, the weather in northwest
England compared to Los Angeles would be anything but.
But that is a minor drawback compared to the benefits of
playing in Europe with new U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann urging
his players to seek experience in the big leagues to boost the
national team's prospects at major tournaments.
"It's obviously not possible for everyone but that's his
(Klinsmann's) desire," Donovan said.
"This year's a qualifying year and next year's a qualifying
year and then we've hopefully got the World Cup in 2014 so if
that's something I feel I need to do leading up to the World Cup
then it's something I'd consider for sure."
Donovan, who spent some of his early days in Germany at
Bayer Leverkusen, said that while the clock was against him as
he turns 30 next month, he still had time for a move.
"There is no question that as you get older your
desirability to European clubs diminishes," he said.
"But I still think I can perform at a high level and I think
that if guys are doing it at 36, 37, then I hope I can still be
doing it at 32, 33."
The U.S. have improved steadily at big tournaments, topping
their group at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and Donovan
said making it past the group stage was now a realistic goal in
all competitions.
Donovan would dearly love the chance to help his country bid
for Olympic success at London 2012 and hopes to be picked as one
of three over-age players allowed to participate if his team
qualify.
"I had the chance in 2000 to go to Sydney and it was one of
the best experiences of my life so if I have the opportunity,
especially given it's in London, I think it would be a lot of
fun and I would love to go," he said.
BECKHAM VITAL
Donovan was not the only MLS player to spend the off-season
in England, with established names like club mate Robbie Keane
enjoying a stint at Aston Villa and New York Red Bulls forward
Thierry Henry making a hero's return to Arsenal.
"I do think more players should do this if possible," said
Everton's on-loan midfielder. "I think it benefits our players a
lot and they can learn a lot from these experiences.
"Although the level of the MLS has got better and better
there is no arguing what the level is here in the Premier League
and having the chance to see guys up close every day is
important.
"For me the opportunity to learn from a captain who has been
a captain for a long time in Phil Neville will help me when I go
back to captain the Galaxy. Things like that are priceless and
we should take advantage of them."
While the standard of football in the MLS is still far
behind other leagues, interest in it has increased considerably
thanks to the influx of big-name players who have moved there in
the twilight of their careers.
By far the biggest impact has been made by England's David
Beckham, who plays alongside Donovan at the Galaxy and has
signed for another two years much to his captain's relief.
"What he has done for us in five short years is probably
immeasurable off the field, what he has done for us on the field
has become clear and I think having two more years of that will
be really beneficial for all of us," Donovan said.
"From our club's standpoint and from our league's standpoint
it's vital to have him."
Donovan, who returns to Los Angeles later this month, said
the Galaxy's priorities this season would be to do well in the
CONCACAF Champions League and retain the MLS Cup.
He said he would return to the U.S. champions fully fit and
feeling confident due to his Everton experience although there
was one thing he would have to do when he got back.
"I'll just have to remember to take my foot off the gas a
little bit when I get home," he said.
"The pace of the game here ... is so frantic. The game will
probably slow down a little for me."
