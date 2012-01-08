LONDON Jan 8 Liverpool winger Stewart
Downing has been arrested on suspicion of assault, British media
reported on Sunday.
The 27-year-old, who has 32 caps for England, was involved
in an alleged confrontation with a woman in a pub in Yarm, in
the north east of England early on Sunday morning.
"Police were called to an incident at a pub on Yarm High
Street shortly before 1am on Sunday, January 8," Cleveland
police said in a statement.
"A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault
and a 32-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of
assault.
"Both are in custody and inquiries are ongoing."
Liverpool had no comment on the reports.
The arrest comes at a bad time for the Premier League club
who are still dealing with the fall-out from two high-profile
incidents of alleged racist abuse.
Forward Luis Suarez was banned for eight games by the FA for
abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra while Merseyside police
arrested a man on Saturday in connection with alleged abuse
during Friday's FA Cup victory over Oldham Athletic.
(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)