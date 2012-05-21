PARIS May 21 Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba
is leaving Chelsea after playing a leading role in their
Champions League triumph, according to a report to be published
in French magazine France Football on Tuesday.
Drogba, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout
against Bayern Munich on Saturday after cancelling out Thomas
Mueller's opener, has reportedly told his team mates "we will
not be together next season."
"I am getting ready for a great leap into the unknown," he
added without hinting at a possible destination.
Drogba, 34, joined Chelsea from Olympique Marseille in 2004
and has won three Premier League titles with the London club as
well as four FA Cups.
