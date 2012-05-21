PARIS May 21 Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba is leaving Chelsea after playing a leading role in their Champions League triumph, according to a report to be published in French magazine France Football on Tuesday.

Drogba, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout against Bayern Munich on Saturday after cancelling out Thomas Mueller's opener, has reportedly told his team mates "we will not be together next season."

"I am getting ready for a great leap into the unknown," he added without hinting at a possible destination.

Drogba, 34, joined Chelsea from Olympique Marseille in 2004 and has won three Premier League titles with the London club as well as four FA Cups. (Writing by Julien Pretot, Editing by Tom Bartlett)