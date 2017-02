LONDON Dec 31 Chelsea striker Didier Drogba notched his 150th goal for the club on Saturday with a penalty against Aston Villa in their Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Chelsea greats Peter Osgood and Roy Bentley on the mark with his 23rd-minute spot kick.

Only Frank Lampard (178), Kerry Dixon (193) and Bobby Tambling (202) have scored more goals for the London club. (Writing by Sonia Oxley,; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)