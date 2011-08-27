(Adds further quotes)

* Ivorian injured in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Norwich

* Game had 11 minutes of injury time

LONDON, Aug 27 Chelsea striker Didier Drogba was knocked unconscious during Saturday's 3-1 win over Norwich City but is being released from hospital after checks.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm Didier Drogba will be released from hospital tonight following medical tests," a club statement said.

"The striker...is suffering from mild concussion. The club's medical staff will continue to monitor the 33-year-old over the coming days."

The Ivorian was drafted into the starting lineup to partner Fernando Torres up front but was accidentally punched as Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy came out to meet the ball midway through the second half.

Drogba was already unconscious from the punch and hit the ground awkwardly.

He did not move initially as medics attended to him and was then carried off on a stretcher before being taken to hospital. The game contained 11 minutes of stoppage time.

"The incident looks pretty nasty from the bench," Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas said.

"It's a natural physical contact and can happen, but we have to praise the immediate response from the players on the pitch to call the bench for a dangerous situation."

(Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Stephen Wood; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)