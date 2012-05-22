Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON May 22 Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba will leave Chelsea when his contract expires in June, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.
Drogba, 34, joined Chelsea from Olympique Marseille in 2004 and scored 157 goals in 341 appearances for the club. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.