UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
LONDON Jan 8 Former England midfielder Kieron Dyer, whose career has been plagued by injury, was released by bottom of the table Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.
"He wasn't in my plans and I think he's got something to offer someone so we wish him all the best," manager Harry Redknapp told the Premier League club's website (www.qpr.co.uk) after the club activated a release clause in Dyer's contract.
"If he can stay clear of injuries I'm sure there are clubs out there that will offer him the chance to play football."
Dyer, 34, made only four starts and four substitute appearances after joining the London side in July 2011. He scored his first goal for them in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup third round.
He earned 33 England caps but has had to contend with a string of injuries including a broken leg that ruled him out of action for 17 months while he was at West Ham United, a freak eye injury, a medical condition that threatened his career and groin and hamstring problems. (Writing by Clare Fallon; editing by Tony Jimenez)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.