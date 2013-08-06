Aug 6 Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer, who scored two goals in the 5-0 English League Cup final win over Bradford City in February, has signed a new four-year deal with the Premier League club.

"I am still trying to improve as a footballer and I feel I can do that here," the 25-year-old told the club website (www.swanseacity.net) on Tuesday.

"You look at the potential of the club when you are making key decisions like this and I don't see the club going downhill in any way. I can only see it going up and up."

Dyer joined Swansea, who will feature in their third successive Premier League campaign this season, from Southampton for a fee of 400,000 pounds ($613,200) in 2009.

($1 = 0.6523 British pounds) (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Robert Woodward)