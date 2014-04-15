April 15 Edin Dzeko remembers clearly how Manchester City's title hopes were written off prematurely two years ago and the striker is hoping the pundits are similarly wide of the mark after the weekend's defeat at Liverpool.

After a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal in early April 2012, City trailed Manchester United by eight points but they won their last six games to claim the league title for the first time in 44 years.

The 3-2 reverse at Anfield on Sunday left City trailing Liverpool by seven points and Chelsea by five but, because of their games in hand, they are in a better position than they were two years ago.

"It's too early to say if Sunday's result will decide where the title ends up because we still have six games to play and Liverpool and Chelsea both have four left," the Bosnian striker told the club's website.

"People talk about pressure and suchlike but that doesn't really matter - just who wins the most games between now and the end of the season.

"I firmly believe, like the last time we won the title, that it will go right to the wire despite our defeat at Anfield."

City have an early chance to get back to winning ways with one of their games in hand against bottom club Sunderland at home on Wednesday before hosting another struggling side, West Bromwich Albion, the following Monday.

Dzeko, who also won the German title with Wolfsburg in 2009, said the desire to win the Premier League had by no means been diminished by the 2012 success.

"We have a lot of new players and we want to win it again for our fans, the team and the club and we have to get back on track by beating Sunderland and West Brom in the next week," added the 28-year-old.

"I enjoyed winning the league with Wolfsburg and it was amazing to win it with City and I hope to win it many more times as a City player."

Dzeko, who has scored 11 league goals this campaign, said the return of Sergio Aguero, who has scored 15, could be a big factor as the season goes down to the wire.

The Argentine returned on Sunday as a substitute after five games out with a hamstring injury and his cross came within a whisker of allowing David Silva to give City a 3-2 lead after they had battled back from 2-0 down.

"We are playing aggressive, attacking football and scoring a lot of goals," Dzeko said.

"Sergio's return is great for the team because he is such an important player for us.

"We hope we can see the very best of him in the games that remain."

Dzeko and Aguero scored stoppage time goals as City rallied to secure a famous 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season to spark scenes of wild celebrations at the Etihad Stadium. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)