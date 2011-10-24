(Refiles to make clear Eriksson left Leicester by mutual consent) Oct 24 Factbox on former Leicester City manager Sven-Goran Eriksson who left the English Championship (second division) club by mutual consent on Monday:

MEDIOCRE PLAYING DAYS

* Born Feb. 5, 1948 in Torsby, Sweden.

* Knee injury ended undistinguished playing career with Swedish second division Karlskoga in 1975.

EARLY COACHING PROMISE

* Began coaching career with Swedish third division Degerfors, guiding them to the top flight in three years.

* Joined IFK Gothenburg in 1979 and led them to the 1982 UEFA Cup trophy before guiding Benfica to two Portuguese championships and a domestic cup.

* After spell in Italy he returned to Benfica in 1989, losing the 1990 European Cup final to AC Milan and then winning the 1991 Portuguese title.

ITALIAN JOBS

* First arrived in 1984, tasting success with AS Roma in the 1986 Italian Cup.

* Second spell in Italy began in 1991-92 as coach of Sampdoria. Won the Italian Cup in 1994.

* Took over at Lazio and won the Italian Cup once more in 1998 but his team lost to Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup final in the same season.

* Lifted the last European Cup Winners' Cup a season later before finally winning the "scudetto" as part of a league and cup double in 2000. It was only Lazio's second league title.

ENGLAND DAYS

* Took over as the first foreigner to coach England in October 2000.

* Helped England qualify for two World Cups and a European Championship but eliminated at the quarter-final stage on each occasion.

* Six months before the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the FA announced Eriksson would leave after the tournament.

FROM MANCHESTER CITY...

* Appointed Manchester City boss in July 2007, replacing Stuart Pearce.

* Made a good start and did the double over Manchester United but a patchy second half of the season included an 8-1 hammering by Middlesbrough on the final day.

* Left by mutual consent on June 2, 2008.

...TO MEXICO

* One day later Eriksson was named coach of Mexico.

* Started well, winning three 2010 World Cup qualifiers on the trot at home.

* After Mexico only just made the final stage of 2010 qualification, national media called for his head in November.

* Sacked on April 2, 2009 after 3-1 defeat by Honduras.

NOTTS COUNTY

* Returned to England as director of football with the country's oldest Football League team Notts County in July 2009 but after a club takeover he left in February 2010.

WORLD CUP RETURN

* Appointed coach of Ivory Coast on March 28, 2010 but suffered disappointment at that year's World Cup in South Africa.

His team failed to qualify for the knockout stages after picking up four points in a group that included Brazil, Portugal and North Korea.

LEICESTER CITY

* Appointed manager of Leicester on Oct. 2, 2010. He enjoyed a good start but left by mutual consent after an indifferent opening to the following season.

(Compiled by Tom Pilcher And Toby Davis, Editing by Ed Osmond)