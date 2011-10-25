LONDON Oct 25 Former England manager Sven-Goran
Eriksson said he was sorry to miss out on the chance of leading
Leicester City into the Premier League.
The Swede left the English Championship club by mutual
consent on Monday after just one year in charge with Leicester
lying 13th in the standings.
"I am disappointed to be leaving Leicester City Football
Club," Eriksson said in a statement issued by the League
Managers' Association on Tuesday.
"It was always my aim to lead the club into the Premier
League and I am very sorry that I won't be able to do that.
"I have always thought, and still believe now, that the club
will be promoted this season. The current squad is capable and
ready to achieve promotion, but football is a results industry
and unfortunately we couldn't quite get things right enough of
the time."
Eriksson made his name in Italy where he won the Serie A
title with Lazio and he managed England from 2001-06 before
spells with Manchester City, Notts County and the national teams
of Mexico and Ivory Coast.
"Being the manager of Leicester City was an absolute
pleasure and I wish everyone connected with the club the best of
luck," the 63-year-old said.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)