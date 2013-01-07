UPDATE 4-France's Fillon makes no promises to stay as party fights for electoral survival
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LONDON Jan 7 ESPN has reprimanded one of its UK television commentators after he called Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez a "cheat" during Liverpool's FA Cup third round win at minor league Mansfield Town.
The broadcaster issued a statement on Monday as controversy raged over a handball by Suarez in scoring what turned out to be Liverpool's winning goal in the 2-1 victory on Sunday.
"ESPN's editorial policy is for commentators to be unbiased and honest, to call things as they see them. Inevitably this can involve treading a fine line on occasion, especially in the heat of the moment," a spokesman said.
"Comments during the Mansfield v Liverpool match caused offence where none was intended and we have spoken to our commentator about this incident."
Commentator Jon Champion told viewers as a replay showed the handball: "That, I'm afraid, is the work of a cheat."
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers defended the player afterwards, saying it had been an accidental touch and the fault was with the match officials.
Suarez is no stranger to controversy on the pitch after a string of incidents. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LOS ANGELES, March 5 (Variety.com) - "Logan" tore into the weekend box office, opening to a massive $85.3 million and proving that moviegoers will show up in force for R-rated comic book movies. The superhero spinoff marks Hugh Jackman's last turn as Wolverine after 17 years of donning the adamantium claws.
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, March 5 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Germany on Sunday of "fascist actions" reminiscent of Nazi times in a growing row over the cancellation of political rallies aimed at drumming up support for him among the 1.5 million Turks living in Germany.