Everton 0 Arsenal 2

March 19 First-half goals by Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi earned Arsenal a first win in four league games to revive their Premier League title hopes in the early kickoff at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Welbeck was denied by the woodwork in a lively opening before Alexis Sanchez's defence-splitting pass played him in to round keeper Joel Robles and score after seven minutes.

Arsenal, who began the day 11 points behind leaders Leicester City with a game in hand, were slick in attack and doubled their lead after 42 minutes when Iwobi, in his first league start, raced through to beat Robles with a cool finish.

FA Cup semi-finalists Everton struggled to create much in the way of clear chances and could have lost by more against an impressive Arsenal side who stayed in third place. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)