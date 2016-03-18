March 18 Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini will miss Saturday's Premier League match against Everton and Santi Cazorla's return from a knee problem has been delayed, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.

Flamini was forced off during Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League defeat at Barcelona, while Cazorla, who was expected to return after the international break, has not played since the end of November.

"Cazorla's knee is perfect but he has a little Achilles problem. That has slowed him down. Had he not had that problem he would be available now," Wenger told a news conference.

"Mathieu picked up a hamstring injury against Barcelona."

Arsenal are third in the table, 11 points behind leaders Leicester City, and Wenger said the team were looking over their shoulders at the sides below them after failing to win any of their last three league games.

Fifth-placed West Ham United are three points behind the Gunners, with Manchester United two further back.

"It's very tight," Wenger said.

"I believe the Premier League is far from over. We have to look behind us because things can change very quickly. I'm conscious of our position, even where we are now is not secure."

Wenger described the game against Everton as hugely significant and admitted that a defeat would all but kill off his team's title hopes.

"A negative result would be very bad for us. Now is the time for us to produce the result we need," he added.

The manager also played down media reports that Arsenal were looking to sign Paris St Germain (PSG) striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is out of contract this year.

"We are not on that case. We have other worries at the moment," Wenger said. "It's short-term. We are not on Zlatan's case.

"At the moment you can understand my priority ahead of Everton is not the transfer market or signings next season."

