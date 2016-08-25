Aug 25 Everton manager Ronald Koeman wants Ross Barkley to step up and put in more consistent performances in order to realise his potential, the attacking midfielder has said.

Barkley made his club debut as an 18-year-old in 2011 and has been under the spotlight ever since, going on to score 23 goals in over 100 appearances for the Merseyside club and earning 22 England caps since 2013.

The 22-year-old, whose progress has been restricted by several injuries and inconsistent performances, has started the season brightly, scoring two goals in three appearances so far.

"All of the lads have had a meeting with the gaffer and he's said to me that he expects another 15-20 percent from me to get to the next level, which I'm aiming to get to," Barkley told British media.

"I've got to add more goals, I've got to add more assists but as well as defensively, I have got to improve that but in the first few games of the season I have. I'm always focused on improving and I know I'm at an age now where I'm not a kid.

"I can't be classed as potential anymore, I know I've got to show what I can do. I've showed it in glimpses throughout the years and, obviously, I want a more consistent performance."

Everton will look to win their three successive game in all competitions when they host Stoke City in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)