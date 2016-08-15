Aug 15 Congo forward Yannick Bolasie has joined Everton from Crystal Palace on a five-year contract, both Premier League clubs announced on Monday.

Financial terms were undisclosed but media reports said Everton had paid an initial fee of 25 million pounds ($32.19 million) for the 27-year-old.

Bolasie, who joined Palace from Bristol City in 2012, follows recent new recruits Ashley Williams, Idrissa Gueye, Maarten Stekelenburg and Shani Tarashaj to Everton.

"It was a no-brainer to come here but now I've come to Everton, the job is not done. I've got to work hard and feel my way in. I'm ready and up for the challenge," he said in a statement.

