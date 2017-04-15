* Everton beat Burnley 3-1

* Jagielka scrambled Everton ahead in 49th minute

* Burnley levelled through a Vokes penalty

* Mirallas hit post for Everton

* Deflected Barkley shot put Everton in front

* Fine Lukaku goal secured win for the hosts

* Everton next at West Ham, Burnley host Manchester United

EVERTON 3 BURNLEY 1

April 15 Everton midfielder Ross Barkley ended a difficult week off the field by inspiring his team too an eighth straight home win with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Barkley's shot, deflected off Burnley defender Ben Mee, put Everton 2-1 up in the 71st minute and the league's top scorer Romelu Lukaku made sure of the win three minutes later with his 24th strike of the season.

England international Barkley had been the victim of an assault in a bar on Sunday and was then at the centre of a controversial column in The Sun newspaper. He was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in the final moments.

A 52nd-minute Sam Vokes penalty had brought Burnley level after Phil Jagielka had scrambled Everton ahead three minutes earlier. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)