(Refiles to correct formatting)

* Everton 0 Chelsea 3

* Calvert-Lewin hit post for Everton in the second minute

* Pedro's brilliant strike in the 66th minute put Chelsea in front

* Cahill from close range made it 2-0 after Hazard free kick parried out

* Substitutes Fabregas and Willian combined for third

* Win extends Chelsea's lead to seven points ahead of second-placed Spurs v Arsenal later on Sunday

* Everton are at Swansea on May 6, Chelsea host Middlesbrough on May 8

EVERTON 0 CHELSEA 3

April 30 Chelsea took a major step towards the Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck the post for Everton in the second minute but Ronald Koeman's side struggled to create real openings and Chelsea ran away with it in the second half.

Pedro broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion, making some space for himself and then beating Maarten Stekelenburg with a left-foot drive from 25 metres out that flew into the top corner.

Antonio Conte's side doubled their advantage when Stekelenburg could only parry out a low, diagonal free kick from Eden Hazard and captain Gary Cahill pounced to fire home the loose ball.

Two Chelsea substitutes combined for the third goal, four minutes from the end, when Cesc Fabregas slipped the ball to Willian for a simple close-range conversion.

Chelsea now have a seven-point lead ahead of second-placed Tottenham's North London derby against Arsenal later on Sunday. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Clare Fallon)