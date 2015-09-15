(Removes extraneous word from headline)

Sept 15 Everton plan to reward teenaged defender Brendan Galloway with a new contract after his impressive start to the season, manager Roberto Martinez has confirmed.

Galloway has started four games in the Premier League this season, and also provided an assist in the Toffees' emphatic 3-1 victory over champions Chelsea on Saturday.

The 19-year-old joined Everton from Championship side Milton Keynes Dons in 2014, and Martinez said he was surprised by the left-back's rapid progress.

"We always felt that Brendan had that potential -- that's why we made sure we put a lot of effort to bring him into the football club from MK Dons," the 42-year-old Martinez told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"What is true as well is that he's had a quicker development than we expected -- and that is down to his own personality and character.

"Nothing fazes him, he's always ready to improve, always ready to perform and, at the football club, we will always do the same thing; when we see a player get ahead of his programme, that needs to be rewarded.

"That's not going to be the last contract, it's just going to be the next step, and we expect Brendan to carry on with his development over the course of the season and in years to come," the former Swansea City manager added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)