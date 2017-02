LONDON, June 7 Everton have agreed a deal with Dutchman Ronald Koeman to become the Premier League club's manager, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old Koeman, who has been Southampton manager for the last two years, will take over at Goodison Park from Roberto Martinez who was sacked just before the end of last season.

