LONDON, June 14 Dutchman Ronald Koeman was named as Everton's new manager on Tuesday after Southampton accepted his resignation, the Premier League club confirmed.

"#EFC is pleased to confirm the appointment of manager @RonaldKoeman on a three-year contract! #WelcomeRonald" Everton's Twitter account said.

Former Ajax Amsterdam coach Koeman joined Southampton in 2014 and guided the south coast club to seventh and sixth-placed finishes respectively.

He succeeds Roberto Martinez who was sacked shortly before the end of the season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)