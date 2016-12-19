Soccer-Sunderland sign Lescott until end of season
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
* Mane earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory at Everton
* Liverpool climbed into second place in the table
* Everton keeper Maarten Stekelenburg went off injured
* Substitute Robles denied Roberto Firmino with a diving save
* Barkley's bad tackle on Henderson sparked angry scuffles
* Everton visit Leicester next, Liverpool host Stoke
EVERTON 0 LIVERPOOL 1
Dec 19 Liverpool climbed into second place in the Premier League by beating Everton 1-0 in the Merseyside derby after Sadio Mane scored four minutes into stoppage time at Goodison Park on Monday.
The result pushed Juergen Klopp's side within six points of leaders Chelsea who won 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
In a match with few chances, Everton lost goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg to injury after an hour and understudy Joel Robles made a fine, diving save from Roberto Firmino with 10 minutes to go.
Stekelenburg also denied Firmino in the 50th minute as Liverpool dominated. Everton have now gone 12 derbies without a win, and 20 with only one. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Jan 24 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has criticised fellow footballers who have traded Europe for China, saying he would prefer to follow Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's example and stay in a competitive league.
Jan 24 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk could miss Wednesday's League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield after injuring his ankle in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City, manager Claude Puel has said.