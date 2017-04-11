Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
Romelu Lukaku is in line to finish the season as the Premier League's top scorer but the Everton striker is more concerned with helping his team win rather than gaining personal accolades.
Lukaku has scored 23 league goals for seventh-placed Everton with the Belgian's closest competitor, Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane, four goals behind.
"I'm just doing my job for the team," Lukaku told the club's website. "I'm happy with the form that I'm in this season. I want to improve and get better everyday, so as long as I'm helping the team, I am satisfied.
"For me, football is about winning games and doing my job, which is scoring goals. I'm not really setting a target like I used to."
Everton, who have won their last seven league home games, host 12th-placed Burnley at Goodison Park on Saturday.
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.